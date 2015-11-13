Snowfall, black ice forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 13
According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in parts of Almaty, Akmola and South Kazakhstan regions will increase up to 15-20 m per s.
The same strong wind and snow drift are expected in Akmola region.
Some areas of Zhambyl region will have foggy and windy weather (15-20 m per s), with gusting up to 25 m per s.
Nighttime wind is forecast in parts of Kyzylorda region. In the daytime wind speed will increase there up to 15-20 m per s with gusting up to 25 m per s.
Fog will blanket some areas of Atyrau region where nighttime wind speed will increase up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes 25 m per s.
Fog and black ice are forecast for West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.
Strong wind at 15-20 m per s, black ice on highways are expected in Mangystau region.
Foggy, windy weather (156-20 m per s) and black ice are dominating today's weather forecast for Karaganda and Kostanay regions.
Fog will cover North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions too.