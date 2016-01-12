EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:26, 12 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Snowfall blamed for three car pile-up incident in Almaty city

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Three cars have collided at an intersection in Almaty city on Tuesday morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Bogenbay Batyr and Panfilov streets. A Mercedes car rammed into a Suzuki jeep and it crossed into the oncoming lane crashing into a black vehicle.
    There was no immediate word on the victims or injured.
    Local police blame heavy snowfall for the accident as it creates massive traffic jams on the roads of the city.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!