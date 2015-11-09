Snowfall, blizzard, fog and ice glaze forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation (primarily, snow), blizzard, fog, ice glaze and wind speed increase are forecast in most regions of the country Nov 9. Sunny weather will dominate in western and southern parts only, Kazhydromet reports.

Blizzard, ice glaze and strong wind (15-20 m per s) are expected in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and the East Kazakhstan regions. Ice glaze, blizzard and high wind speed (15-20 m per s) are expected in some areas of Pavlodar region. Blizzard and fog will hit parts of Kostanay region. Blizzard and strong wind (15-20 m per s) are also forecast in some areas of Akmola region, Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions as well as Almaty and Aktobe regions at night and in the morning.