Snowfall, blizzard in store for Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall and blizzard are forecast for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on 15 January, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Black ice is expected to coat roads in the city. Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 25 mps will batter Nur-Sultan.

Earlier it was reported that weather advisory had been issued for six regions of the country.