EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:44, 14 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Snowfall, blizzard in store for Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall and blizzard are forecast for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on 15 January, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Black ice is expected to coat roads in the city. Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 25 mps will batter Nur-Sultan.

    Earlier it was reported that weather advisory had been issued for six regions of the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Weather in Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!