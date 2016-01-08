EN
    12:10, 08 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Snowfall, blizzard, strong winds forecast for northern Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall, blizzards and strong winds are expected in the northern Kazakhstan in the coming days, Kazinform has learnt from the RSE "Kazhydromet."

    Thus, nighttime temperature in the northern areas will drop to -23-30ºC. In the next day snowfall, blizzard and strong westerly wind of 15-25 mps will hit the northern areas of the country.
    However, the southern part of the republic is under the influence of an active frontal zone. Rainfall, fog, ice slick is expected in January 7-9.

