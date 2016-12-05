Snowfall, blizzard to blanket most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall is to hit most regions of Kazakhstan today, December 5. Weather without precipitation is forecast only for southern Kazakhstan. According to Kazhydromet, fog, black ice, blizzard and stiff wind are expected in some parts of the country as well.

Blizzard and black ice are expected in Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions. Black ice will cover roads in Atyrau, Mangistau, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 will batter West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe and Kostanay regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.