Snowfall, blizzards in store for Kazakhstan this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new cyclone that will determine the weather in Kazakhstan in next three days is approaching the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Snowfall, blizzard and gusty wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. A mix of rain and snow is expected in the south and southeast of the country. Parts of Kazakhstan will see patches of fog and icy conditions on the roads. Temperature will dip but stay above the norm," Kazakhstan's National Weather Service said in a statement.