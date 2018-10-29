EN
    12:27, 29 October 2018

    Snowfall, cold snap forecast for entire Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists warn of snowfall and cold snap which will grip Kazakhstan in three upcoming days.

    Despite precipitation, the past weekend was unseasonably warm. Mercury went up to +3,+8°C and even +14°C in the southeast and east of the country. However, the situation will quickly change with the incoming cold fronts from the central parts of Russia.

    They are expected to cause heavy snowfalls, blizzards, and ice-slick on roads and bring strong western and northwestern wind. Occasional rains mixed with snow will douse the south and southeast of Kazakhstan. Heavy precipitation is forecast for mountainous regions on October 31-November 1.

