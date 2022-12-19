EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:09, 19 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Snowfall, cold spell to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s meteorological service has issued a weather forecast report for December 20-22, Kazinform reports.

    In three days coming, Kazakhstan will brace for unsteady weather with snowfall, blizzard and gusting wind (from 15-20m/s to 23-28m/s). Black ice is forecast in western, southern and southeastern areas.

    Cold spell is expected to grip almost entire territory of the country. The mercury will drop to -15-28°C in northwestern, northern and central parts.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!