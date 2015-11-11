Snowfall, fog and ice glaze forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfall, fog, ice glaze and wind speed increase dominates today's weather forecast for Kazakhstan. Northern and north-western regions only will enjoy sunny weather today, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog will blanket some areas of Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions. Nighttime and morning fog is also expected in parts of North Kazakhstan region. Fog and ice glaze are forecast in some areas of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions. Wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s, fog and ice glaze are expected in parts of West Kazakhstan region. Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will strike some areas of South Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. Ice glaze is expected in some areas of Mangystau region at night .