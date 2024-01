ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall to douse most regions of Kazakhstan in the next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Atmospheric fronts will bring snowfalls to Kazakhstan. A mix of rain and snow is expected in the south, blizzards and gusty wind - in the north of Kazakhstan. Temperature above the norm will persist across the country as well," Kazhydromet said in a statement.