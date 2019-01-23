Snowfall forecast for Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan bringing snowfall, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.Patches of fog, ice slick, blizzard, and stiff wind are forecast for some regions of the country.

Fog will blanket Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Atyrau regions.



Wind with gusts 15-20 mps will blow in East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Blizzard may hit Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, and Zhambyl regions.



Ice slick will coat roads in Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.