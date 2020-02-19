Snowfall forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan on Feb 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast for February 19.

Thus, Akmola region will be hit by snowfall. Southern and western regions will see no precipitation today. Fog and black ice are expected in some areas. Gusting wind will strike northern and central parts.

Snowstorm, strong gusts of wind up to 15-20mps, reaching 23-28mps and exceeding 30mps in some areas, as well as fog and ice slick are forecast in Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Pavlodar, Karaganda regions will also see snowstorms, fog and ice slick with wind speed to increase to 15-20mps and gusting to 23-28mps. Icy road conditions are predicted for Pavlodar region and fog will blanket Karaganda region.

Snowstorm and a 15-20mps wind are forecast in Turkestan and East Kazakhstan regions. Fog will blanket Turkestan region too.

Foggy and windy conditions are predicted for Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Black ice is forecast in the West Kazakhstan region.

Wind speed in Mangystau region will rise to 15-20mps. Fog will descend in Kyzylorda region and at night in Almaty region.



