    07:45, 12 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for Kazakhstan for December 12.

    According to the report, snowfall and ground blizzard will hit northern and eastern parts of the country.

    Other regions will see no precipitation.

    Wind speed will increase in southern, southeastern, eastern, and southwestern regions.

    Foggy conditions are forecast in southern and southeastern areas.


