Snowfall, gusting wind forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deep Atlantic cyclone and atmospheric fronts keep influencing the weather in Kazakhstan today, bringing precipitation (rain and snow) almost to all the regions, Kazinform reports,

As the National Weather Service Kazhydromet informed, snowfall will hit northern, northwestern, and southwestern regions, while eastern regions will see heavy snowfall.

Strong gusts of wind, ice-slick as well as blizzard and fog are forecast across the country.