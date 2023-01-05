EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:35, 05 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Snowfall, gusting wind forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 5

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deep Atlantic cyclone and atmospheric fronts keep influencing the weather in Kazakhstan today, bringing precipitation (rain and snow) almost to all the regions, Kazinform reports,

    As the National Weather Service Kazhydromet informed, snowfall will hit northern, northwestern, and southwestern regions, while eastern regions will see heavy snowfall.

    Strong gusts of wind, ice-slick as well as blizzard and fog are forecast across the country.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!