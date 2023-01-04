EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    01:28, 04 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Snowfall, gusting wind to hit Kazakhstan Jan 4

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national weather service Kazhydromet predicts snowfall, ice-slick and blizzard in most regions today. Western, eastern and southern regions will see a mix of rain and snow. Wind speed will increase across the country. Fog will blanket western, southern and southeastern regions.

    Wind speed will exceed 30m/s in western, southern areas of East Kazakhstan, Abai, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, eastern parts of Kostanay region, western and southern areas of Pavlodar region, mountain passes of Turkistan region, as well as at night in northern, eastern areas of Akmola region, southern areas of North Kazakhstan region, in the daytime in Karaganda region, as well as in the area of Alakol lakes in Zhetysu region.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!