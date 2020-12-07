Snowfall, higher temperature predicted for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall and higher temperature are in store for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, a cyclone will dictate the weather conditions across Kazakhstan on December 8-10.

Snowfall and higher temperature are expected in the country. In addition, foggy conditions, ice slick, and stiff wind with blizzard are heading to parts of Kazakhstan.