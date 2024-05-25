EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:09, 25 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Snowfall in Akmola region causes road closing

    Snowfall in Akmola region causes road closing
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/Kazinform

    Roads of republican and regional importance in the Akmola region have been temporarily closed due to adverse weather conditions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The rationale for this decision was the inclement weather conditions, namely snow and falling temperatures.
    Travel restrictions are currently imposed in the Astakhan and Egindykol districts on the following road sections:
    Yekaterinburg-Almaty km 1080-1140 (Koluton station - Novocherkasskoye village);
    Yegindykol-Zholan km 0-61.3;
    Novocherkasskoye-Egindykol-Zhanteke km 43-119.2;
    Zhaltyr-Makinsk km 0-38;
    Novocherkasskoye-Egindykol-Zhanteke km 0-43;
    Novocherkasskoye-Egindykol-Kainarskoye km 0-52.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan Almaty region
    Nariman Mergalym
    Author
    Nariman Mergalym
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!