Snowfall, rain and gusty wind forecast for Kazakhstan on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, April 20. According to Kazhydromet, patches of fog, black ice, thunderstorm, stiff wind, and hail are in store for most parts of the country, Kazinform reports.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, and Almaty regions.



Fog will blanket parts of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Karaganda regions.



Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions of black ice that will cover roads there.



Blizzard may hit Akmola region at night and in the morning.