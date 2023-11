ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two highways have been blocked by heavy snowfall in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Sections of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Zyryanovsk-Katon-Karagai-Rakhmanovskiy klyuchi and Ust-Kamenogorsk-Shemonaikha-border of the Russian Federation highways were closed for all types of transport.