Snowfall to douse Kazakhstan on Saturday
Meteorologists predict that heavy snowfall will douse the country. Parts of Kazakhstan will observe foggy and slippery conditions, blizzard, and stiff wind.
Zhambyl region: wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 23-28 mps, fog, black ice, and blizzard.
Turkestan region: fog, black ice, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 25 mps.
East Kazakhstan region: blizzard, black ice, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 25 mps.
North Kazakhstan region: fog, blizzard, and wind gusting up to up to 15-20 mps and even 23 mps.
West Kazakhstan region: fog, blizzard, black ice, and wind gusting up to up to 15-20 mps and even 23 mps.
Almaty region: fog, black ice, and wind gusting up to up to 16-21 mps and even 24-29 mps.
Akmola and Karaganda region: fog, black ice, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.
Atyrau region: fog, black ice, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.
Pavlodar region: blizzard, black ice, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.
Kostanay region: fog, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.
Aktobe region: black ice, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.
Mangistau region: fog, black ice, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.
Kyzylorda region: fog and black ice.