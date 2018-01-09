Snowfall to douse Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 9. Only southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Blizzard, black ice, fog and stiff wind are expected in some parts of the country.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Gusts ranging from 23 to 28 mps will blow through Akmola, Pavlodar, Almaty, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Meteorologists predict that blizzard may hit Akmola, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Almaty, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Slippery conditions will persist on the roads in Akmola, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and Mangistau regions.