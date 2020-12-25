EN
    07:41, 25 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Snowfall to douse most of Kazakhstan Dec 25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, December 25, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Blowing snow is expected to whip through parts of Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions

    Fog will blanket portions of Pavlodar, Akmola, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Almaty regions at night and early in the morning.

    Gusts of wind may reach 15-20 mps in Turkestan region

    Ice slick will coat roads in Turkestan and Zhambyl regions.

    Deep freeze will persist in Almaty and Mangistau regions at night.


