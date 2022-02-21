EN
    13:12, 21 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Snowfall to douse northern Kazakhstan midweek

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast to douse northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Southern Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of an anticyclone in three upcoming days. Weather without precipitation is expected in that part of the country.

    The north of Kazakhstan, on the contrary, will be doused by snow and battered by blizzard and 15-23 mps wind on 22-24 February. Foggy and slippery conditions are predicted in the country as well.

    Temperature will dip as low as -5, -20°C at night in the north of the country and to -10, -29°C in the east of Kazakhstan. Southern Kazakhstan will see mercury dropping to -5, +5°C. Temperature will fall to 0, -10°C in western Kazakhstan in the upcoming days.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
