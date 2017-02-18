Snowfall to hit Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfall is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will hit southern parts of the country. Fog and ice slick as well as strong wind are forecast in some areas, according to Kazhydromet.

Fog will descend in Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan and in Pavlodar regions.

Fog will blanket Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Snow drift and strong wind up to 15-20m/s are forecast there too.

Gusts of wind in the South Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20m/s at night and in the daytime, sometimes rising to 23-28m/s. Fog and ice slick are predicted too.

Fog and black ice are forecast for Kyzylorda region.

Fog and black ice as well as wind speed increase to 15-23m/s are expected in Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

Blizzards and black ice are forecast for the East Kazakhstan region with gusts of wind to reach 15-20m/s and 25m/s at night.