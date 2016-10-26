Snowfall to hit Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today. Fair weather without precipitation is expected only in western, northwestern and southern parts of the country. Kazhydromet predicts that fog, bleak wind, blizzard and black ice will torment some of the regions as well.

Black ice will cover roads in North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.



Blizzard may hit East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions.



Stiff wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket Kostanay, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.