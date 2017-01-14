EN
    09:31, 14 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Snowfall to hit most regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather and snowfall are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 14.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's weather office, chances of precipitation will be very low in southern, southwestern and northwestern Kazakhstan. Fog, black ice, stiff wind and blizzard are expected in some parts of the country.

    Residents of Akmola region should brace for drifting snow and fog.

    Black ice and fog are expected in Almaty and Atyrau regions.

    Gusty wind, fog and black ice are forecast for Zhambyl region.

    It will be foggy and windy in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions.

    Meteorologists predict that fog will blanket Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

