Snowfall to hit N Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall is forecast for northwestern and northern Kazakhstan today, February 11. Blowing snow, fog, black ice and stiff wind are expected in some regions of the country.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Mangystau, Atyrau, Kostanay, Zhambyl and Akmola regions.

North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Atyrau, South Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog.

Meteorologists predict that blizzard will hit Akmola, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Pavlodar and South Kazakhstan regions.

Black ice may cause roads' closures in Kostanay and Zhambyl regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.