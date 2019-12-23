Snowfall to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan Dec 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snowfall will continue in most regions of the country on December 23. No precipitation is expected in western and south-western areas.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and ice slick, blizzard and gusting wind will hit some areas. Dust storm is forecast in Mangistau region.

Snowstorm, black ice and gusting wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes reaching 23mps, are forecast in the East Kazakhstan region.

Turkestan, Karaganda and Zhambyl regions will see foggy and windy weather as well as ice slick and blizzard.

Fog and snowstorm are expected in Akmola and Kostanay regions. Wind speed in Akmola region will increase 15-20mps.

A 15-20mps wind will strike Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. Fog will blanket West Kazakhstan region.

Snowstorm will hit North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. A 15-20mps wind is expected in Pavlodar region.

Fog will descend in Almaty, Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions. Black ice is forecast in Almaty region.