Snowfalls and blizzard to persist in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 13 the greater part of Kazakhstan is set to brace for heavy snowfalls and rains, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, high wind, ground blizzard, ice-slick are forecast locally the countrywide.

Zhambyl region is set to face today fog, ice-slick, ground blizzard, high wind gusting up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

Strong wind and blizzard are expected to grip Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fog, ground blizzard, high wind predicted are to hit East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Akmola regions.

Strong wind and ground blizzard are expected to roll through Pavlodar, Atyrau, Mangistau regions.

Fog is forecast to blanket today Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe regions.

Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is to sweep through Almaty region locally.