Snowfalls and blizzards forecast in Kazakhstan at the weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet announced its weather forecast for January 30- February 1, 2016.

"Deep cyclones forming over Iceland and moving to the east by the Arctic seas, hugely impact the weather in Kazakhstan. Along with these cyclones and atmospheric fronts, the territory of Kazakhstan will be hit by a warm and wet wind from the Atlantic. Snowfalls, blizzards and western wind up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting to 25 m per s and temperature rise are expected nearly in all regions of Kazakhstan. Snowfall is also forecast in southern and south-eastern regions. Fog, ice slick and the mercury falling are expected there too," a statement reads.