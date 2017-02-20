Snowfalls, blizzards to leave Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 22nd and 23rd weather in most regions of the country will be determined by anticyclone, according to Kazhydromet.

"Atmospheric fronts, causing snowfalls and snowstorms are leaving the territory of Kazakhstan with anticyclone taking its place, which will determine the weather in most regions of the country on February 22nd and 23rd.

Overcast weather without precipitation is expected and air temperature will be 3-6°C above normal, the statement reads.