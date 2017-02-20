EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:10, 20 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Snowfalls, blizzards to leave Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 22nd and 23rd weather in most regions of the country will be determined by anticyclone, according to Kazhydromet.

    "Atmospheric fronts, causing snowfalls and snowstorms are leaving the territory of Kazakhstan with anticyclone taking its place, which will determine the weather in most regions of the country on February 22nd and 23rd.

    Overcast weather without precipitation is expected and air temperature will be 3-6°C above normal, the statement reads.

     

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!