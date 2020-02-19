Snowfalls , blizzards to subside across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Snowfalls and blizzards will subside across Kazakhstan on February 20-22, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstani meteorologists, warm atmospheric fronts shifting through the northern part of Kazakhstan that caused heavy snowfalls, blizzards and warmer temperature will subside in the coming days. The atmospheric fronts will shift to Western Siberia.

Light snow is expected to douse some parts of the region later in the week.