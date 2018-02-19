Snowfalls, fog in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather is expected in the southeast, west, and northeast of Kazakhstan on Monday, according to Kazhydromet.

Met office warns of snowfalls and fog across the country's territory.

Patchy fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s are expected in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions. Snowstorms will hit South Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket parts of Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions. Winds speeds here will reach 15-20 m/s.

Mangistau region will also be blanketed in fog. Forecasters warn of ice cover on the roads.

Fogs, snowstorms, ice, and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in West Kazakhstan region.

According to Kazhydromet parts of Almaty, Kostanay, North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan will be covered in fog on Monday.