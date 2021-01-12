Snowfalls to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today snowfalls, while the country’s south and southwest to observe snow and rain, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, high wind, blizzard and ice-slick are expected locally.

Strong wind up to 23-28 m/s, blizzard are forecast to grip North Kazakhstan .

Fog is set to blanket Akmola, Turkestan and Karaganda regions. High wind gusting up to 12-20, 23-28 m/s is forecast to sweep through the regions.

Zhambyl region is to brace today for fog, wild wind and ice-slick, while ground blizzard and high wind up to 25 m/s are to hit East Kazakhstan.

Ground blizzard and wind are also expected in Kostanay, Pavlodar regions. Kyzylorda region is to wake up to foggy streets.

High wind is set to roll through Almaty region gusting up to 30 m/s in Zhalanashkol.

Fog is suggested to blanket Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions. Ice-slick is forecast to form on the roads in Mangistau and Atyrau regions.