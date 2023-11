PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Three roads were closed in North Kazakhstan region for all types of transport on Thursday evening due to snowmelt waters, Kazinform has learnt from local emergencies office.

"Snowmelt waters shut down sections of the Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk, Yekaterinburg-Almaty and Petropavlovsk-Sokolovka highways at 8:30 p.m.," the office's statement reads.