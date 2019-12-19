Snowstorm and black ice to hit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snow, windstorm and black ice are expected to hit Kazakhstan on December 20, Kazhydromet reports.

Snow will fall across East Kazakhstan tomorrow with snowstorm and ice slick locally. The wind will sweep at a speed of 23-28 m/s.

Turkestan will observe on Friday heavy rain and snow. Fog and black ice will persist locally.

Heavy precipitations, mainly snow, will grip Akmola region with fog predicted locally.