Snowstorm and blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather fronts will keep influencing most regions of the country January 14 which will bring snowfall to some areas. Precipitation is forecast in western parts. Some areas will see fog, gusting wind, ice slick and blizzard.

Snowstorm, a 15-20mps wind, sometimes gusting to 23-28mps, will hit North Kazakhstan region.

Blizzard, nighttime fog, a 15-20mps wind sometimes gusting to 23-28mps is forecast in Akmola region.

Snowstorm, a 15-20mps, 23mps wind and fog will hit Kostanay region.

Fog, black ice, ground blizzard and a 15-20mps wind are forecast in Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.

Ice slick, fog and a 15-20mps wind are expected in the West Kazakhstan regions.

Foggy and windy weather as well as fog are forecast in Karaganda region.

East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will see snowstorm and a 15-20mps wind.

Turkestan and Aktobe regions will be hit by fog, ground blizzard and a 15-20mps wind.

Fog and ice slick are expected in Almaty region.