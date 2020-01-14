EN
    14:47, 14 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Snowstorm and gusting wind to hit northern regions Jan 15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather deterioration alert has been issued for three regions of the country for January 15, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, fog and snowstorm as well as a 15-20mps southwestern, western wind will hit North Kazakhstan region.

    Blizzard and a 15-20mps southwestern, western wind will strike the city of Petropavlovsk. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    Snowstorm, foggy and windy weather is forecast in Kostanay region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    Snowfall is expected in Akmola region. Blizzard and ice slick are forecast in some areas too. Storm possibility is 85-90%.


