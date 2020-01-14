Snowstorm and gusting wind to hit northern regions Jan 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather deterioration alert has been issued for three regions of the country for January 15, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and snowstorm as well as a 15-20mps southwestern, western wind will hit North Kazakhstan region.

Blizzard and a 15-20mps southwestern, western wind will strike the city of Petropavlovsk. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Snowstorm, foggy and windy weather is forecast in Kostanay region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Snowfall is expected in Akmola region. Blizzard and ice slick are forecast in some areas too. Storm possibility is 85-90%.