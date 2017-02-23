EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:20, 23 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Snowstorm and ice expected on February 23

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rainfalls in some places in the western region. Kazhydromet also expect patchy fog, ice, blowing snow, strong winds.

    In Akmola region during the night and morning fog is expected in some places with blowing snow and wind of up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Almaty region strong wind of up to 17-22 m/s, patchy fog is expected at night in are expected district.

    Patchy fog is also expected in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan region.

    In Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions patchy fog and ice expected in some places. West Kazakhstan region will also see strong wind of up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Kostanay region - blowing snow, patchy fog, ice, wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

    In the North-Kazakhstan region strong wind of up to 15-20 m/s is expected. The region will also see patchy fog at night and morning.

    In Pavlodar region - patchy fog, strong winds of up to 15-20 m/ s.

     

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!