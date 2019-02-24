EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:14, 24 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Snowstorm and ice slick in store for Sun in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fronts are to cause unsteady weather with precipitations across Kazakhstan accompanied by fog, ice slick and snowstorms, Kazhydromet reports.

    Ground blizzard is expected today in Akmola, Kostanay regions, up to 28 m/s wind is to sweep across Zhalanashkol.

    Fog is to coat locally North Kazakhstan region with snowstorm predicted in the night.

    Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions are to face fog today. Fog and ice slick are to hit Atyrau.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!