    13:00, 23 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Snowstorm and snowfalls to grip Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfalls, snowstorms and wild wind are forecast to sweep through Kazakhstan on January 24-26, Kazhydromet reports.

    Rapidly changing cyclones and anticyclones will cause wide fluctuations in air temperature the countrywide.

    Weather fronts will trigger off snowfalls, snowstorms and strong west wind. A mix of snow and rain will grip the south and southeast of Kazakhstan, while heavy precipitations, ice slick and fog are expected to hit the mountainous regions, the release reads.

