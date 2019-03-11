Snowstorm and strong wind heading to N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Weather Service has issued a weather warning for North Kazakhstan region for the next two days to come, Kazinform reports.

Ground blizzard, fog, ice slick are expected to grip North Kazakhstan on March 12-13. Southwest wind is to roll across the region gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s, Kazhydromet informs.



Patches of fog are to coat Petropavlovsk in the morning and evening. Wind speed is expected to increase up to 23 m/s.