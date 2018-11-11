Snowstorm, black ice expected in Kazakhstan Nov 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, fog and ice slick as well as gusting wind will dominate today in Kazakhstan. Eastern and central parts of the country will be hit by snowstorms.

According to meteorologists, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions will see foggy and windy weather today with snowstorm to strike some areas. Black ice will coat the roads in the regions as well.



Gusts of wind in North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions will increase to 15-20mps.



Fog and strong wind up to 15-20mps are forecast for Turkestan, West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.



There is a high risk of black ice in Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions. Wind speed in these regions will rise to 15-20mps with fog to blanket some areas.