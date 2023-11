ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads in Aktobe and Almaty regions were closed due to the deteriorating weather conditions, the press service of the RSE "Kazakhavtodor" reported Friday.

Thus, Aktobe region has closed "Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz" (92-258 km) road for all types of vehicles.

Almaty region has limited the movement of all types of vehicles on the road "Usharal-Dostyk" (83-184km).