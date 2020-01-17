Snowstorm, fog and black ice forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snowfall is forecast in northwestern and eastern regions of the country on January 17. No precipitation is expected in southern parts. Blizzard, gusting wind, fog and ice slick are forecast in some areas.

Snowstorm will hit Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar regions. Gusts of wind in Pavlodar region will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 23-28mps. In Akmola region wind speed will rise to 30mps and more. Black ice is forecast in some areas. Fog will blanket Kostanay region.

A 15-20mps wind sometimes gusting to 23-28mps will hit North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Gusts of wind in North Kazakhstan region will increase to 30mps and more.

Fog and ice slick as well as a 15-20mps wind are predicted for the West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Fog and black ice are forecast in Almaty and Zhambyl regions. Ground blizzard is expected in Zhambyl region.

East Kazakhstan region will be hit by snowstorm and a 15-20mps wind sometimes gusting to 23-28mps.

Fog will descend in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Atyrau regions. Wind speed in Kyzylorda region will increase to 15-20mps in the morning and in the daytime.