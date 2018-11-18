EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:28, 18 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Snowstorm, ice slick predicted in Kazakhstan on Sunday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause snowfall in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan on November 18, 2018, Kazhydromet informs.

    Akmola and Kostanay regions will see patchy fog, icy roads, and snowstorm. Plus, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second in Kostanay region.

    Patches of fog are also expected in Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions. In some areas of North Kazakhstan region, there will be some ice slick.

    In East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions, a snowstorm and a 15-20 m/s strong wind are predicted.

    Pavlodar region will see a snowstorm, ice slick, and a 15-20 m/s wind.

    As for Mangistau region, the roads will also be icy.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!