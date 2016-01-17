Snowstorm, ice slick to rule the day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather persists in Kazakhstan on January 17.

According to Kazhydromet, snowstorm and strong wind of 15-20 mps is predicted for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions of the country.

Fog will blanket South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions. Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Atyrau regions.

Snowstorm, fog, black ice, strong winds of 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps is forecast for Zhambyl region.

Fog, strong wind of 15-23 mps is predicted for Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region.