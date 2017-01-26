Snowstorm in most regions expected on January 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Meteorologists expect weather to remain unstable on the most part of Kazakhstan with snow in places. No precipitations expected only in the South and South-East of the country . Patchy blowing snow with strong winds, fog and ice are expected in the country, says Kazahydromet.

In Akmola region forecasters predict places snowstorm, fog, ice, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s.

In Almaty region patchy fog, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s, in Zhalanashkol district up to 20-25 m/s.

Patchy fog with strong wind up to 15-20 m/s is expected in places in Zhambyl region.

Patchy fog is expected in South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions at night and in Mangistau in the morning. In South Kazakhstan region strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

Patchy fog and ice in Atyrau region.

In West Kazakhstan region blizzard and ice are expected.

In Aktobe and Kostanay regions blizzard, ice and strong wind up to 15-20 m/s expected in places.

In North-Kazakhstan region blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

In East Kazakhstan region blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m/s with snowstorm during the night.

In Karaganda region patchy fog, snow storm in places at night and strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

In Pavlodar region blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.