EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:46, 24 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Snowstorm, precipitations and fog forecasted for most parts of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts unstable weather with snow, snowstorm, fog, ice, strong winds in Kazakhstan on Tuesday with the movement of atmospheric fronts.

    Strong wind up to 15-20 m/s expected in Akmola and Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

    In Almaty region fog, ice and strong winds during the night up to 18-23 m/s in places.

    In Zhambyl region - patchy fog, ice, blizzard, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s in places.

    In South-Kazakhstan - patchy fog, ice, blizzard, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Kyzylorda - patchy fog, ice, blizzard, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Mangistau region - snowstorm, fog, ice.

    In Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions - in places blizzard, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

    In Pavlodar region is - snowstorm, strong wind up to 17-22, with gusts up to 25 m/s.

    In Karaganda region - snowstorm, fog, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s, gusts up to 23 m/s.

    In East Kazakhstan region - snowstorm, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s, gusts up to 25 m/s.

     

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!